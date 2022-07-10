Dead person found inside wrecked vehicle at City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead person was found early Sunday (July 10) inside a wrecked vehicle at the eastern edge of City Park, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details, but said the male body was found around 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue. The identity and age of the victim were not disclosed.

The department did not initially explain how the death was deemed a traffic fatality, especially after saying the “unknown male was found in an abandoned vehicle.”

The NOPD did not immediately respond to questions seeking to clarify that statement or to say whether someone else is believed to have fled the scene. It also was unclear if the accident involved more than one vehicle.

This story will be updated as more information is provided by police.

