BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Fire at Days Inn Hotel in New Orleans Saturday afternoon, no injuries reported

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire was reported at the Days Inn Hotel Saturday (July 9) afternoon on Old Gentilly Road.

According to reports, NOFD responded to a 911 call reporting fire at the hotel around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the two-story hotel with smoke coming from the first and second floor through several windows.

An elderly adult male was found on the second floor and escorted outside to safety. New Orleans EMS treated and released the man. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire began on the first floor. The fire took about 40 minutes to get under control.

Guests were allowed back inside after the final safety checks were made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO
Madison Bradley
Northshore family mourns the loss of 17-year-old girl killed in Fourth of July boating accident

Latest News

Pan Am crash
Pan Am crash
Armed robber shot at breaking into cars
Armed robber shot at breaking into cars
Gentilly Days Inn fire
Gentilly Days Inn fire
A man seen burglarizing cars at a Warehouse District apartment building was shot by a security...
Warehouse District security guard shoots armed car burglar, NOPD says