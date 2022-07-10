Fire at Days Inn Hotel in New Orleans Saturday afternoon, no injuries reported

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire was reported at the Days Inn Hotel Saturday (July 9) afternoon on Old Gentilly Road.

According to reports, NOFD responded to a 911 call reporting fire at the hotel around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the two-story hotel with smoke coming from the first and second floor through several windows.

An elderly adult male was found on the second floor and escorted outside to safety. New Orleans EMS treated and released the man. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire began on the first floor. The fire took about 40 minutes to get under control.

Guests were allowed back inside after the final safety checks were made.

