Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University has announced the termination of the school’s head volleyball coach, Chelsey Lucas.

The university says the firing is the result of an internal investigation within the volleyball program.

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Dr. Trayvean Scott, president of intercollegiate athletics for GSU. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”

KSLA News 12 reached out to Lucas for a comment on the decision. She responded with the following statement:

“Since I started at Grambling, I have been ordered not to speak to the media. My voice has unfortunately been silenced despite the rumors and accusations about me. As a result, I have not been able to provide my side of the story about the many events that have occurred during my tenure as head volleyball coach at Grambling. I was told today, without notice or any opportunity for discussion, that I was being terminated. When I asked why I was being terminated, the administration was not able to provide me any details about why they decided to fire me.

“This termination came just days after I had requested and then had a meeting with the President to discuss the way I had been treated in recent weeks by the Athletic Director. The AD, without me knowing in advance, was invited to this meeting with the President. The AD was visibly upset at my complaints during my meeting with the President, and today I was informed that he was the one who recommended my termination. I will be working with my attorney to prepare a response, and believe that my side of this story will demonstrate that what happened to me today was not right or just.”

Two days after the coach’s firing, on July 7, Lucas participated in an interview with Carl Reed with 247Sports on YouTube. In the interview, Lucas denied letting the entire roster go back in April. She claims there was a “calculated plan” by the team to get her fired that was spearheaded by an individual she used to coach at a previous school.

Lucas claims some of the women on the team left of their own accord and were not dismissed.

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” Grambling State President Rick Gallot said. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

The university will now conduct a nationwide search for a new coach.

KSLA News 12 previously reported on Coach Lucas when she was first hired and cut the entire team.

