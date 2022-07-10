Hannah: Stormy end to the weekend, more rain this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Moisture moves into the region Sunday and stays through the week.

Showers and storms will be possible through the day Sunday for the entire area. Some storms could be strong, with heavy flooding rainfall and gusty winds.

It will be hard for temperatures to climb above 90 degrees with cloud cover and rain chances all day. Overnight lows stay warm in the low 80s and high 70s.

Monday will be slightly drier before rain chances ramp up once again into the middle and end of the week as tropical moisture remains. A disturbance will lead to high rain totals and heavy rainfall through the week, along with flooding concerns.

