LSU beats out Georgia and Oklahoma for Whit Weeks commitment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU went into the state of Georgia to land 3-star linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks brother, West, transferred to LSU from the University of Virginia this offseason.

Weeks, out of Watkinsville (GA.) Oconee County, picked the Tigers over national champs Georgia and Oklahoma.

“It was really the people the place and the football,” Weeks told On3. “They’ve got great football traditions. It’s one of the best football programs of all time. I love the campus. It was my favorite campus out of all the places that I visited. Me and coach (Matt) House have a great relationship. Everyone on the staff is excited to right the ship down there.”

LSU’s 2023 class ranks No. 8 in the country according to On3.

The Tigers 2023 class now has 14 commits. Here’s a full list of the group:

Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.

Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

