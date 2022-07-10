BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU beats out Georgia and Oklahoma for Whit Weeks commitment

The Tigers 2023 class now has 14 commits. (Source: Whit Weeks)
The Tigers 2023 class now has 14 commits. (Source: Whit Weeks)(Whit Weeks)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU went into the state of Georgia to land 3-star linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks brother, West, transferred to LSU from the University of Virginia this offseason.

Weeks, out of Watkinsville (GA.) Oconee County, picked the Tigers over national champs Georgia and Oklahoma.

“It was really the people the place and the football,” Weeks told On3. “They’ve got great football traditions. It’s one of the best football programs of all time. I love the campus. It was my favorite campus out of all the places that I visited. Me and coach (Matt) House have a great relationship. Everyone on the staff is excited to right the ship down there.”

LSU’s 2023 class ranks No. 8 in the country according to On3.

The Tigers 2023 class now has 14 commits. Here’s a full list of the group:

Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.

Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Grambling fires new head volleyball coach after internal investigation
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Madison Bradley
Northshore family mourns the loss of 17-year-old girl killed in Fourth of July boating accident

Latest News

The Miami, FL. native is the 3rd ranked wide receiver in the country according to On3 consensus...
LSU 2023 recruiting class moves up to No. 7 after commitment of 5-star WR Jalen Brown
Duke's Rudy Maxwell (26) is congratulated by third base coach Josh Jordan after hitting a home...
LSU baseball hires Duke’s associate head coach Josh Jordan
Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk captured their second Mixed Doubles Title.
Former LSU tennis star captures back-to-back Wimbledon mixed doubles titles
Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU