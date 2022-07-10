BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: More rain coverage through the week ahead

Southeast Louisiana will be stuck between two strong regions of high pressure providing an avenue for increased rain coverage.(WVUE)
Southeast Louisiana will be stuck between two strong regions of high pressure providing an avenue for increased rain coverage.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several rounds of storms pushed through Sunday and southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast expect more as a stalled front sits along the coast over the next few days. The energy that pushed the cold front south will separate from the jet stream meaning there’s nothing to push the system along. It won’t be raining all day every day, but most of us will see periods of heavy rain each day as a low may develop along the front keeping plenty of moisture and uplift around. Rain chances will be in the 60% coverage range over the next week. With more rain temperatures will at least be a bit less hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The National Hurricane Center is placing a 20% chance that we could see enough organization for that low to reach at least tropical depression status. The biggest threat is flooding with the potential for training as storms bring rain to the same areas as the ground becomes more saturated.

