Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 West on Twin Span coming into New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering New Orleans from Slidell, Louisiana State Police said.

The overturned rig appeared to be a tanker truck, which detached from its cab during the crash and slid at least 20 feet down the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes. There was no immediate word on any injuries or the cause of the crash.

State Police from Troop L are on the scene and said all lanes will remain closed for “an undetermined amount of time” until the wreckage is cleared.

This developing story will be updated as more information is received.

I-10 westbound at milepost 258 (Twin Span Bridge) is currently closed due to an overturned 18 wheeler. Louisiana State Police Troop L Troopers are on the scene. All lanes are currently closed and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/3kSMgWxbnZ — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 10, 2022

