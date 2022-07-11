BBB Accredited Business
Body recovered from submerged SUV in Bayou St. John

Portion of Bayou St. John
Portion of Bayou St. John
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have recovered the body of a man who was found dead in the back seat of an SUV submerged in Bayou St. John.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened on Sun., July 10, near the intersection of Wisner Bouelvard and Filmore Avenue, near the eastern edge of City Park.

Police say around 6:43 a.m. a resident in the area found a black Infinity SUV submerged in Bayou St. John.

Once the vehicle was recovered from the water, police found an unidentified 27-year-old man in the back seat. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the man’s death as a traffic fatality.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will determine the exact cause of death.

