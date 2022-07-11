Bruce: Spotty storms today; tropical rains and flood threat midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - To start the new week, today will see spotty typical afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. We stay in the lower 90s as feels like temps are 102-105°. As we transition into the mod-week rain chances rise with the flood potential growing. Rain chances will be quite high through most of the upcoming work week as a disturbance over the Gulf pushes tropical moisture into the area.

Bruce: A wetter week ahead as tropical moisture on a stalled front increases rain chances. On top of that, there is some potential of a tropical low forming over the coast as it moves overhead mid-week. Flood threat is increasing Wednesday through Friday.. pic.twitter.com/g0jf5K2pqK — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 11, 2022

The big question mark in the forecast is an old front sitting over the northern Gulf which could try to develop into a weak depression or maybe even tropical storm. The eventual development of this and placement will determine a lot in regards to our rain potential later in the week. Right now I have the highest rain chances being on Wednesday and Thursday. Again, until we see where exactly the low forms--things most certainly can and will change.

Some models hold this weak low over us even into next weekend which would mean more and more rain in the long range. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting some rainfall totals just offshore to be in the 10″+ range by week’s end so this is something to closely monitor.

