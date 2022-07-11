Bywater residents skeptical of proposed redevelopment of troublesome abandoned naval base

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City officials, New Orleans police and property developers on Monday (July 11) cleared out and secured the former Naval Support Activity complex in the Bywater neighborhood. The site has sat idle for several years, used mainly as a makeshift shelter by homeless people.

“It’s a good sign. I think that the concern is, ‘Will this continue?’” said Gary Gerdes, who lives near the abandoned base.

“It would be nice to see this kind of secured and monitored you know? We’ve heard that it’s being monitored, but I never see that.”

Bywater residents have dealt with problems stemming from the decrepit base for nearly a decade. Recent incidents of gunfire and fires at the abandoned facility prompted city leaders to take action, ordering Monday’s interior sweep of unauthorized occupants and revisiting proposed redevelopment plans for the property.

The NOPD said that from June 2021-May 2022, more than 176 calls for service came from the Poland Avenue facility, which sits between Chartres and Dauphine streets, or from nearby residents and businesses.

The NOPD estimated about 40-50 people were living in the abandoned facility, with about 20 still left inside as Monday’s clear-out began.

Local non-profit organization Unity worked with the city and NOPD to relocate some of the homeless living in the buildings to appropriate shelters.

Developers say the plan is to convert the old naval base into affordable housing, along with retail and commercial space.

“I think the project has just moved forward a lot more slowly than anyone has anticipated,” said Jeff Schwartz, the city’s Director of Economic Development.

Schwartz said the city awarded a redevelopment contract for the site in 2013 to EMDRC Partners, LLC., of which developer Joe Jaeger is a principal.

“To me, it’s all about partnership,” Schwartz said. “We have in Mr. Jaeger a very capable development partner, and I think we have the commitment of Mr. Jaeger and the city to make sure things continue to move forward.

“We know there is a lot of water under the bridge at this site in particular. ... The city made a number of commitments, both financially and for space, in this project. So, certainly, there’s enough responsibility and blame to go around.”

Jaeger has a 99-year lease with the city for the old base. But with several other blighted buildings in the city yet to see progress, including the Jaeger-owned Plaza Tower downtown, many have concerns about whether city officials can or will hold developers accountable.

“I think we have learned some lessons over the years, in terms of at what point in the development process does it make sense to sign long-term leases,” said Schwartz. “I do think, for one, it was premature to sign a 99-year ground lease before we knew exactly what this project was going to look like. But I think, again, that is water under the bridge.”

Schwartz said the project is a complex one estimated to cost around $120 million. It is planned to provide nearly 300 housing units and more than 40,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. He said FEMA allocated $40 million in grant money for the facility, but it was spent in other ways by previous mayoral administrations. Now, the developer is working to secure financing.

“If he doesn’t (secure financing), then I think we’re all back to the drawing boards,” said Schwartz. “I think that if we don’t meet those milestones we need in the 6-12 months, I think all bets are off.”

For now, the site is cleared out and locked up, with 24/7 security guards promised.

“Unless they’re committed to that, then it’s just going to go back to where it was,” said Gerdes, who remains skeptical of the site’s development. “It’s like, ‘Oh we’re in the process. We’re in the process.’

“Well, are they in the process? Can we get some proof that you’re in the process and that this financing is going to be something?”

While the city called this “a new day” to push the project forward, some aren’t holding their breath.

Attempts to contact Jaeger for this story have been unsuccessful.

