Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dyteon Simpson, the man convicted of killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims, was found dead in prison.

On Sunday, July 10 shortly before 8:00 p.m., deputies were informed of an unresponsive male in a cell at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Medical staff responded and rendered aid but authorities say Dyteon Simpson, 23, was later pronounced dead.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office took Simpson’s body and a preliminary toxicology report came back positive for Fentanyl.

Officials say the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy and determine the final cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, to figure out the cause of death and a possibility of contraband.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.