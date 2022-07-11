Man shot multiple times in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter early Monday (July 11) morning, police say.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the man was found just after 4 a.m. in the 600 block of Iberville, one block off of Canal Street, between several popular hotels and restaurants.
A witness who would not speak on camera recalled hearing as many as a dozen gunshots.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
No other details were provided.
