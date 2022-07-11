Nicondra: A brief break before rainy days take over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit less rain coverage around today, but still a few heavy down pours. Look for rain coverage to pick up with a low pressure system developing along a stalled front. High pressure to both the east and west will keep us stuck under the weakest part of the atmosphere and lead to more opportunities for heavy rain through the rest of the week. There is potential for up to 10 inches of accumulation over the week ahead. As long as it comes in spurts we wouldn’t have many issues, but short burst of heavy rainfall bringing more than an inch in a short time are possible and could lead to flooding issues especially as the ground becomes more saturated. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this disturbance for further development, but heavy rain is the biggest concern at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.