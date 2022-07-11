Tropical disturbance in Gulf bringing increased flood chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will be quite high through most of the upcoming work week as a disturbance over the Gulf pushes tropical moisture into the area.

For your Monday, we actually will see the lowest coverage of storms expected all week long. I’m thinking a mixture of sun and storms will be the story today as highs climb into the lower 90s. A few downpours will be possible but the greater flood risk and widespread rain is to come later in the week.

Rain chances this week (Source: FOX 8 Weather)

The big question mark in the forecast is an old front sitting over the northern Gulf which could try to develop into a weak depression or maybe even tropical storm. The eventual development of this and placement will determine a lot in regards to our rain potential later in the week. Right now I have the highest rain chances being on Wednesday and Thursday. Again, until we see where exactly the low forms--things most certainly can and will change.

Models keep throwing out significant rainfall totals along the Gulf Coast this week. Problem is we don't know where? A weak low forming offshore and just hugging the coast for days is obviously a flood signal for us. Details will be ironed out with time, stay tuned. #lawx pic.twitter.com/7Mb9rywWWH — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) July 11, 2022

Some models hold this weak low over us even into next weekend which would mean more and more rain in the long range. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting some rainfall totals just offshore to be in the 10″+ range by week’s end so this is something to closely monitor.

