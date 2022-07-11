BBB Accredited Business
Waitr changing name to ASAP and expand delivery to new goods

Waitr
Waitr(Waitr)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waitr has announced it has begun to transition to a “deliver anything” model and will be changing its name to ASAP.

The change follows Waitr signing two new partnerships with Elite Extra and Burq that add the delivery of various items including apparel, sporting goods, auto parts, and alcohol.

“The rebranding embodies the future direction of our company in which you can get everything ASAP,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “Our vision is delivering ‘anything’ to consumers, same day, from any type of business. With ASAP, we will bring our best-in-class food delivery services to a broader range of products.”

Other transformations to the company’s logo, app, website, and social postings will be seen over the next several weeks leading up to the new brand debut later this summer. The company will also have a new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.

Waitr says this is just the beginning of the reimagination of the company but assures customers won’t have to do anything different or additional when ordering their favorite foods from local restaurants during the transition.

Currently, Waitr operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

