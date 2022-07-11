BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Watching for heavy rain potential later this week

A disturbance in the Gulf could bring multiple days of rain to the area
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will be quite high through most of the upcoming work week as a disturbance over the Gulf pushes tropical moisture into the area.

For your Monday, we actually will see the lowest coverage of storms expected all week long. I’m thinking a mixture of sun and storms will be the story today as highs climb into the lower 90s. A few downpours will be possible but the greater flood risk and widespread rain is to come later in the week.

The big question mark in the forecast is an old front sitting over the northern Gulf which could try to develop into a weak depression or maybe even tropical storm. The eventual development of this and placement will determine a lot in regards to our rain potential later in the week. Right now I have the highest rain chances being on Wednesday and Thursday. Again, until we see where exactly the low forms--things most certainly can and will change.

Some models hold this weak low over us even into next weekend which would mean more and more rain in the long range. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting some rainfall totals just offshore to be in the 10″+ range by week’s end so this is something to closely monitor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

