6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest returns August 27

Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans native and rap legend Lil’ Wayne announced on Instagram that his one-day music event, Lil Weezyana Fest will return to Champion Square on Saturday, August 27.

The event like many others during the pandemic had been canceled due to restrictions. Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49 are the first artists announced along with many more special guests.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

