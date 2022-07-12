Abandoned kittens submerged by rainfall in plastic tub outside shelter, killing one

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are looking for the person(s) responsible for abandoning four kittens, one of which drowned, in front of a Washington Parish animal shelter.

A spokesperson for the Humane Society of Louisiana says the kittens were left in a plastic tub, just feet from an awning, when several inches of rain drenched parts of Franklinton, La., on July 10. The kittens, unable to escape, were submerged in rainwater. One of the kittens drowned.

One of four kittens died after they were abandoned outside of a Washington Parish animal shelter, submerged by rainwater. (HSLA)

An animal control officer discovered the kittens the next morning.

The surviving felines were malnourished, exhausted, and covered in fleas, officials say. The shelter will begin treating the kittens, including deworming, defleaing, examination, and syringe feeding.

Kelsey Knight, Washington Parish Shelter Director, urges all pet owners to sterilize their pets so they will help prevent the birth of more pets.

“Almost every shelter in America is at or over capacity, and there is no end in sight,” says Knight. “If the owner of this cat had gotten her fixed, her kittens would not have been left in a plastic tub to fend for themselves, and one would not have suffered and died such a horrible death.”

Abandoning an animal is punishable by up to six months in jail or $1,000 in fines.

HSLA is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about the person(s) responsible for abandoning these kittens. To contact the Humane Society, please call 1-888-6-HUMANE(486-263).

