BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Abortion ban in Louisiana once again blocked by judge

A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana state district judge has once again blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law banning most abortions in the state.

District Judge Donald Johnson in the 19th Judicial District issued a temporary restraining order to stop the trigger laws from taking effect.

A hearing is set to take place Monday, July 18 at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in East Baton Rouge Parish on the matter.

The state was allowed to enforce its ban on almost all abortions after District Judge Ethel Julien lifted a previous temporary restraining order following a hearing on the lawsuit on Friday, July 8, in New Orleans. The judge said the lawsuit should have been filed in the state capital, Baton Rouge, instead of New Orleans.

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown

Latest News

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Search underway for missing 2-year-old Houma boy, police say foul play ‘may be involved’
Child shot at Costco fuel station on Tuesday, July 12
Child shot at Costco fuel station on Tuesday, July 12
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Lil Wayne performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in...
6th annual Lil Weezyana Fest returns August 27