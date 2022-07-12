BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Tropical moisture to keep rain chances through the week

By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The computer models forecasting rain have been all over the board from heavy flooding rain threats yesterday, to spotty showers and storms through the end of the week. It’s a tough forecast going forward through the rest of the week as a Gulf disturbance sits just off the Southeast Louisiana coast.

As for today, I see another typical summer day with hit-or-miss storms and plenty of heat. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s but this humidity is bad right now so feels like readings likely head for around 108 this afternoon. Rain chance today will be 40%.

Going forward is the hard part of the forecast as this disturbance inches closer to our coastal locations. This will likely form storms in the morning hours at the coast with some of that moving inland each day from Wednesday through Friday. The rain most certainly could be heavy at times but models have backed off on the extreme rainfall totals they were showing earlier in the week. This is great news as 10+ inches of rain would be a problem for us, now it looks like a generic 2-4″ is possible. Still, we need to monitor for some minor flooding issues in spots.

