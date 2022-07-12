BBB Accredited Business
Driver found shot to death Monday night on shoulder of Westbank Expressway

A three-mile stretch of the westbound Westbank Expressway was closed Monday night to enable...
A three-mile stretch of the westbound Westbank Expressway was closed Monday night to enable Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to investigate a shooting.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A driver was found shot to death Monday night (July 11) inside a vehicle on the shoulder of the Westbank Expressway in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed.

JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the victim was found by deputies who were dispatched on a possible medical call at 6:49 p.m., after motorists reported the stricken driver’s vehicle on the shoulder of the westbound lanes near the Ames Boulevard off-ramp. The man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A three-mile stretch of the westbound lanes of the Expressway, from Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey to Ames Boulevard in Marrero were closed from approximately 7-9:10 p.m., as homicide detectives tried to determine where the shooting occurred.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

