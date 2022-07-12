Hannah: Tropical disturbance ups rain chances before the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tropical low pressure system located just off the Gulf Coast could increase the likelihood of heavy rainfall this week.

The disturbance sitting south of the Florida Panhandle has the potential to bring heavy rainfall to parts of southern Louisiana and Mississippi through the end of the week. Depending on the motion of the system, areas along the coast have the best chance to see heavy rain but the North Shore could see some heavy showers.

The main risk associated with the system will be flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Movement of the system towards the east could leave us on the drier side, with lower rain totals.

Cooler temperatures will accompany the increased rainfall, but we will still be in the high 80s with plenty of tropical moisture making it feel extremely muggy.

By the weekend, conditions dry slightly before another surge of moisture moves in by Sunday and Monday to start the next week.

