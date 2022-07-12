Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has landed a verbal commitment from Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.
Jackson made the announcement on Tuesday, July 12, via Instagram Live.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Baton Rouge native chose the hometown school over many others.
He is ranked as the No. 6 rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite and is the No. 12 rated player in the state of Louisiana.
The Tigers currently sit at 15 commits for the class of 2023 and have the No. 7 rated class in the nation according to 247Sports.
Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:
- Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida
- Four-star RB - Kaleb Jackson - Baton Rouge, La.
- Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
- Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland
- Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
- Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
- Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
- Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
- Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
- Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
- Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
- Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
- Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.
- Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Three-star LB - Whit Weeks - Watkinsville, Ga.
