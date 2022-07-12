Liberty 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has landed a verbal commitment from Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.

Jackson made the announcement on Tuesday, July 12, via Instagram Live.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Baton Rouge native chose the hometown school over many others.

He is ranked as the No. 6 rusher in the nation by 247Sports Composite and is the No. 12 rated player in the state of Louisiana.

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson just wrapped up back-to-back weekend visits with Alabama and Texas A&M.

Kaleb Jackson had nine carries for 260 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tigers currently sit at 15 commits for the class of 2023 and have the No. 7 rated class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list of commitments for the class of 2023:

Five-star WR - Jalen Brown - Miami, Florida

Four-star RB - Kaleb Jackson - Baton Rouge, La.

Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.

Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland

Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri

Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.

Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana

Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia

Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.

Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia

Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas

Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.

Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada

Three-star LB - Whit Weeks - Watkinsville, Ga.

