Mayor talks NOPD recruiting as public safety town halls series starts in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was a packed house for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Councilman Oliver Thomas, as they held a public safety town hall Monday evening (July 11) to hear New Orleans East residents’ concerns about crime, trash collection and blight.

The meeting was held at Reaping the Harvest Full Gospel Church, and was the first in a promised series of these meetings Cantrell is hosting along with City Council members.

“We can’t be successful without the citizens,” Thomas said, calling them “stakeholders” in the discourse surrounding crime. “We can have every kind of initiative we want. But if people are in their houses, their businesses, their non-profits, and schools on their corners and streets ... If they’re not engaged, nothing is sustainable and nothing is successful.”

Cantrell said she’s confident in the direction the New Orleans Police Department is heading, noting that in June, the NOPD made 484 felony arrests.

Speaking on police recruitment and retention, Cantrell said the Louisiana Attorney General’s office had given her bonus plan the green light, and said police academy candidates from across the country consider joining the ranks of the NOPD. The department’s manpower has sunk below 1,000 officers, according to several sources familiar with the headcount.

“While recruitment is happening across this country, you know where they’re looking? They’re looking to our city, and they’re looking to our city for a reason. The training, the temperament, the crisis management,” Cantrell said. “We need people at every level. Absolutely NOPD, but we also need Fire. We also need EMS. We also need (911) call-takers and heroes behind the headset.”

When asked about police staffing in District E specifically, Cantrell said NOPD has six cars patrolling in the Fifth District at any given time.

Recently, New Orleans has faced a staggering homicide rate and a spate of interstate shootings. Just since the start of the year, NOPD has investigated 17 highway shootings, three of which were deadly.

“We’ve seen the State Police be more engaged. We’ve actually seen some NOPD officers driving up and down the interstate,” Thomas said, adding that increasing lighting is a priority.

Cantrell said license plate readers are being installed on the interstates as well.

On Monday, an NOPD spokesperson confirmed the department is exploring options for increasing patrols on the interstate, but wouldn’t go into detail.

The second public safety town hall will be focused on District C, and will feature Cantrell with Councilman Freddie King. It will be held Tuesday evening, from 6-8 p.m. at L.B. Landry High School in Algiers.

