New Orleans man accused of injuring St. Bernard deputy, customer at Chalmette Walmart

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A shoplifting suspect from New Orleans faces an array of criminal accusations after allegedly injuring a St. Bernard deputy sheriff and a customer he attempted to carjack Monday morning (July 11) in the parking lot of a Chalmette store, authorities said.

Bruce Walton Jr., a 21-year-old from the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East, was booked with carjacking, aggravated battery of a police officer, aggravated criminal damage, aggravated battery, resisting an officer and two counts of shoplifting after the 8:30 a.m. incident inside and outside the Walmart in the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance and “uncooperative customer” at the store and encountered Walton, who “led them on a foot chase through the business.” The agency said Walton knocked over a female deputy as he fled the store, causing her to strike her head on a display shelf and the ground.

Deputies said Walton ran to the parking lot with shoplifted items, opened the door of a customer’s Ford F-150 pickup, and pulled the man out, causing that victim also to strike his head. Walton allegedly drove the man’s truck attempting to escape, but smashed it into another occupied Ford pickup, then bailed out and ran again.

Authorities said Walton caught up with another pickup truck that he entered from the passenger side. He allegedly grabbed a cellphone out of that male driver’s hand and tried to force him out of the vehicle, but then was surrounded by deputies and arrested after a “brief struggle.”

Detectives said they determined Walton had shoplifted several items from the store, as well as items from another store five blocks away in Arabi earlier in the morning. He was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said the injured deputy and customer pulled from the truck each was hospitalized for treatment of head injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Court records show Walton was arrested last month in New Orleans, booked with illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property. At the time of his arrest Monday in Chalmette, Walton was out on a $30,000 bond from his Orleans Parish case, which still is being screened by District Attorney Jason Williams’ office for possible prosecution.

