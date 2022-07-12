New superintendent of New Orleans’ public schools enacts 100-point plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The new superintendent hired to oversee Orleans Parish public schools hit the ground running Monday (July 11) on her first day on the job. Dr. Avis Williams comes to New Orleans from Alabama, and she faces some tough challenges ahead.

At a time of dwindling enrollment and state funds, the first woman superintendent in the district’s 180-year history is ready to run a school district 20 times larger than the one she just left in Selma, Ala. Williams previously was an associate superintendent in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“I am here to serve. And in order to do that effectively, I need to understand what the needs are,” Williams said.

She is implementing a 100-point plan which will begin with 20 meetings with stakeholders across the city.

“It is the ABC tour,” Williams said. “Dr. Avis has beignets and conversations.”

The former US Army sergeant and superintendent in Selma was organizing her Algiers office Monday, including her pictures of loved ones.

“This is my daughter, Brianna Williams Aubrey. She is a staff sergeant in the Air Force,” Williams said.

School board members hope Dr. Williams brings her experience to help improve education for the city’s 45,000 students in 76 charter schools, many of which need improvement.

“We look forward to her taking a look at New Orleans with a fresh set of eyes, from someone who is not from here,” said school board member Carlos Zervigon.

Williams takes over a school system facing a lot of challenges, especially when it comes to student enrollment and employee shortages.

“The last two years have been challenging, when it comes to Covid and (Hurricane) Ida, and learning disruptions have mattered,” she said.

The state pays the Orleans Parish school district per student, so making sure every student is accounted for and attending class regularly is a top priority. Williams pledges to work with the city and parents on truancy issues to get students -- whom she calls scholars -- back in class.

“One of our mantras is ‘Every student, Every school, Every day,’” she said. “That can only happen when scholars are coming to school.”

She also will focus on teacher hiring. The New Orleans district is facing a teacher shortfall estimated to be around 400 instructors.

“We need a superintendent like her to have community trust, because that’s where everything begins,” Zervigon said.

The new superintendent says she will work to get families more involved with their child’s education.

“I’m excited to meet the community,” she said. “I hope you’re excited to meet me, because we have work to do.”

And that work, she says, begins now.

