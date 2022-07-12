BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Patient charged after nurse, paramedic stabbed at Missouri hospital

A patient was arrested and charged after two people were stabbed at a Missouri hospital. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A patient was arrested and charged after two people were stabbed at a Missouri hospital.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to DePaul Hospital near St. Louis for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found two victims – a nurse and a paramedic – being treated for injuries.

The condition of those injured has not been released.

Jimissa Rivers, 30, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $2 million.

Jakayla Palmer was in the emergency room waiting area and witnessed the attack.

“I heard somebody say, ‘She has a knife,’ so I looked up and I’ve seen a woman. She was stabbing the nurse; and everybody, all the workers, they just rushed to her, all the paramedics and everybody, and the knife was just going everywhere,” Palmer said.

SSM Health later released a statement that read, in part:

“We are deeply saddened and shaken by the tragic incident at SSM Health DePaul Hospital today. Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured colleagues, their loved ones and all of those who have been affected. Our priority is the health and safety of all our team members, patients and the community we serve… As we continue to gather information and partner with the police in their investigation, we will provide updates as appropriate.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in ‘smart’ border technology
Ezekiel Harry, 2, was last seen around noon Tuesday (July 12) at a walking track near Main and...
Search underway for 2-year-old boy missing from Houma
A woman says she faces a $250,000 lawsuit from her HOA because she likes to feed the ducks in...
Woman faces $250,000 homeowners’ association lawsuit for feeding ducks
Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says omicron...
White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters