Shooting investigation shuts down portion of Westbank Expressway

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A three-mile stretch of the westbound Westbank Expressway was closed Monday night to enable Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to investigate a shooting.

The JPSO did not immediately provide details on the incident, but said the westbound expressway was shut down shortly before 8:30 p.m. between Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey and Ames Boulevard in Marrero.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.