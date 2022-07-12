Shooting investigation shuts down portion of Westbank Expressway
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A three-mile stretch of the westbound Westbank Expressway was closed Monday night to enable Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to investigate a shooting.
The JPSO did not immediately provide details on the incident, but said the westbound expressway was shut down shortly before 8:30 p.m. between Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey and Ames Boulevard in Marrero.
This developing story will be updated as more details become available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.