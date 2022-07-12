BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman’s New Life Clinic vandalized, police say

A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
A clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A medical clinic was vandalized in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 12.

Around 6:30 a.m., authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to 760 Colonial Drive after reports of the building being vandalized.

Photos taken at the scene show words written in red spray paint splattered across the front and side of the clinic.

According to its website, the clinic offers an array of services including help with unplanned pregnancies, professional counseling, family planning, abortion pill reversal and more.

A medical clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.
A medical clinic was vandalized on Tuesday, July 12, police say.(WAFB)

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown

Latest News

One of four kittens died after they were abandoned outside of a Washington Parish animal...
Abandoned kittens submerged by rainfall in plastic tub outside shelter, killing one
1-year-old fatally attacked by dog
1-year-old killed by family dog in Gentilly Woods, NOPD says
1-year-old fatally attacked by dog
1-year-old fatally attacked by family dog
Baby killed by dog bite in Gentilly, NOPD says
Baby killed by dog bite in Gentilly, NOPD says