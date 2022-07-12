Zack: Storms chances slowly rise through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a tough forecast going forward through the rest of the week as this Gulf disturbance sits just off the Southeast Louisiana coast.

As for today, I see another typical summer day with hit or miss storms and plenty of heat. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s but this humidity is bad right now so feels like readings likely head for around 108 this afternoon. Rain chance today will be 40%.

Going forward is the hard part of the forecast as this disturbance inches closer to our coastal locations. This will likely form storms in the morning hours at the coast with some of that moving inland each day from Wednesday through Friday. The rain most certainly could be heavy at times but models have backed off on the extreme rainfall totals they were showing earlier in the week. This is great news as 10+ inches of rain would be a problem for us, now it looks like a generic 2-4″ is possible. Still we need to monitor for some minor flooding issues in spots.

By the weekend signs are the heat ridge will try to move over the area for a day or two. This will send us back to a more normal summer regime with hit or miss storms and lots of heat. Highs over the weekend jump back to the low to mid 90s. It should be noted rain chances will be with us over the next 7 days.

The only thing in the tropics is this disturbance over the Gulf which looks unlikely to develop. The National Hurricane Center continues to maintain a low chance of development.

