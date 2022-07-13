BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Baton Rouge man sentenced for embezzling funds from New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund

(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man will spend three-and-a-half years behind bars after being found guilty of embezzling funds from the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund.

U.S. District Court Judge Greg Guidry sentenced Wayne Triche, 72, of Baton Rouge, to 41 months of imprisonment on Tuesday, July 12, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

RELATED STORY
Baton Rouge accountant accused of embezzling $2M+ from New Orleans Firefighters Pension Fund

His office said Triche pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud, and Triche was ordered to pay $937,658.77 in restitution to the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund, $329,895 to the Internal Revenue Service, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

Triche was also sentenced to one year of supervised release after he leaves prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Triche was responsible for managing a portion of the New Orleans Firefighters Pension and Relief Fund’s (“NOFPRF”) investments. Rather than return the profits earned to the NOPRF, he embezzled approximately $937,658.77 and used those funds for personal expenses such as a civil court judgment, credit card charges, and gambling. The tax fraud charges stem from his failure to claim the embezzled funds on his personal income tax returns, resulting in tax due and owing to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $329,895.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for dumping 2-year-old in trash can
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for dumping 2-year-old in trash can
2-year-old shot himself in leg with brother's stolen gun, NOPD says
2-year-old shot himself in leg with brother's stolen gun, NOPD says
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for dumping 2-year-old in trash can
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for dumping 2-year-old in trash can
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy
Highland Park mom talks with ABC21 about the impact of July 4th tragedy