Bruce: Same story different day; spotty storms and few downpours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are stuck in a pattern of daily storms and spotty downpours. The pattern will stick around for the next several days.

Heat, the humidity and the downpours -- all will be possible for the next several days as we sit in a pretty typical summer pattern across the area. Highs look to climb to around 90 or 92 with between a 40-60% storm coverage each afternoon. Be on the lookout for those storms though as they can be efficient rain producers leading to some street flooding at times.

Bruce: Same story different day. Spotty storms, some stay dry and some get downpours. Rain coverage is 40-50%. Like yesterday a downpour or 2 could cause localized flooding in a short time. Stay weather aware. This pattern will stick around through the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/Qwa81sNHOy — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 13, 2022

Little change is expected in the pattern into the weekend so more usual summer it is. Maybe by some point next week a larger weakness develops over the area leading to more abundant thunderstorm chances but that’s still in the 6-7 day range so best to wait and see.

All is quiet in the tropics except for that weak trough sitting over the northern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center continues to decrease the chances of organization.

