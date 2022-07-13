Developer Joe Jaeger says financing for naval base rehab likely needed within 6 months

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Developer Joe Jaeger appeared Tuesday night (July 12) at a community meeting in the Bywater neighborhood, where he admitted that his planned redevelopment of the abandoned naval base on Poland Avenue is no certainty.

“If we don’t get any financing ... we have six months,” Jaeger said. “Six months of continuing due diligence and if we don’t get it done ... whoever wants the keys, we’ll give it to them.”

Jaeger’s development company was given a 99-lease on the abandoned property by the city in the hopes it would generate new affordable housing units and a commercial retail element in the Ninth Ward. But millions of dollars provided by FEMA were spent by previous administrations on other projects, and developers now face additional challenges such as meeting federal HUD requirements, escalating construction costs and rising interest rates.

