Family of man fatally shot on Westbank Expressway pleads for help finding killer

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana family is pleading for help finding the killer responsible for the fatal shooting of their loved one Monday night (July 11) on the Westbank Expressway.

“I just didn’t want to believe that anything was really wrong,” mother Debbie Franklin said.

But something was wrong. Franklin got a panicked call from her son’s fiancee Mary-Grace on Monday, when she couldn’t get in touch with Allen Dominick Jr.

“She said, ‘Well, the car is pinging on the top of the Expressway. He’s been there for like 10 minutes,’” Franklin said.

Mary-Grace says the last time she spoke to Allen Dominick was around 6:40 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, deputies found him shot to death in his white Toyota 4Runner on the shoulder of the westbound Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit.

He was on his way home from picking up their engagement pictures. The couple of five years had just gotten engaged on Saturday.

“He just knew how to make people laugh. He always made people laugh. He could smile, and somebody would laugh. He could laugh and everyone would laugh,” Mary-Grace said.

She says the 22-year-old always was the jokester, but also a genuine person.

“Everybody’s feelings mattered. He put everybody first before himself,” Mary-Grace said.

“He could be having the worst day and he would still somehow make you laugh,” his sister Devyn Dominick said.

The Toyota 4Runner belonging to 22-year-old Allen Dominick Jr. had its two left-side windows shot out when its driver was killed Monday night (July 11) on the Westbank Expressway in Marrero. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

They said their family is horrified and in shock.

“We just don’t know, and I think that’s why we just need someone to come forward and just tell us anything they saw,” Franklin said. “It was such a long stretch that this went, a long way from Manhattan all the way to Ames Boulevard. This is a long way that something was going on.”

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office believes Dominick was shot sometime between 6:40-6:45 p.m., likely in the area between Manhattan Boulevard and the Harvey Canal, about three miles down the expressway from where he was found.

“Allen was a son, he was a fiancé, he was a brother, grandson. Come forward,” pleaded Mary-Grace’s mother, Christin Kaiser.

“Please speak up if you saw anything,” Mary-Grace also urged.

“Even if you think it’s something simple that you might not think is important, it could be very important. Even if there was a middle finger out of a window or anything. Just anything. Please, please speak up,” Franklin asked.

“Don’t let this go as an unsolved statistic,” Kaiser said.

Anyone who saw Dominick’s SUV or has dashcam or other video from the area, is asked to call JPSO’s Homicide Unit at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.