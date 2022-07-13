BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA, said, as the parent of a dyslexic daughter, he understands parent’s pain when their child struggles in school.

“If your child is told that she may never read like everyone else, you know what that means for her future,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy held a roundtable in Washington Tuesday, July 12 with other lawmakers, educators and health experts to discuss

Yale professor Sally Shaywitz said dyslexic students are just as smart as everyone else. Shaywitz said those students just need specific teaching. She hopes more education systems start screening children early before dyslexic students fall farther behind.

“The child goes to school, pretend like you’re a child, ‘Why can’t I do what everybody else is doing?’ And they begin to feel stupid, and then they’re called on to read aloud,” Shaywitz said. “And they can’t. And they’re made fun of.”

Shaywitz cofounded the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity. The center found dyslexia affects 20 percent of the population and represents 80-90 percent of learning disorders.

Lawmakers say their biggest obstacle is getting the issue on people’s radar.

“So you have to, one, educate the parents, but you also have to educate legislative leaders,” Cassidy said.

The policy has support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsey Lucas
Fired Grambling coach claims there was plot to have her removed from position
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown

Latest News

Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students
Lawmakers push increasing federal resources for dyslexic students
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
New Orleans council to vote on decriminalizing abortion
New Orleans council to vote on decriminalizing abortion
Cropped Photo: Bill Dickinson / CC BY-SA 3.0 US
City of Orlando apologizes for controversial Fourth of July message after criticism from DeSantis staffer