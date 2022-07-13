BBB Accredited Business
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for dumping 2-year-old in trash can

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney says he may seek the death penalty against a woman and her boyfriend now charged with the murder of two-year-old Ezekiel Harry.

In a press conference the morning after the grim discovery, officials said the case rocked the community.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman says the boy’s mother, Maya Jones, 28, originally called authorities to report someone in a gray truck who had snatched the toddler off the roadway and fled the area. Houma police almost immediately cast doubt on the mother’s account, saying detectives quickly developed information that led them to suspect foul play.

More: Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Coleman showed snapshots from a surveillance video that showed Jones walking and driving around with a black duffel bag allegedly containing the boy’s lifeless body before dumping it in a trash can on Daspit Street.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman showed snapshots from a surveillance video that showed Jones walking and driving around with a black duffel bag allegedly containing the boy’s lifeless body before dumping it in a trash can on Daspit Street.(HPD)
2-year-old death investigation

The bag containing Harry’s body was found in the trash can around 6 p.m. on July 12, Coleman says.

Jones and her boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, 37, are facing first-degree murder charges.

“This is absolutely a death penalty case,” D.A. Joe Waitz said. “What happened to this little two-year-old shocks the conscience.”

Waitz says his office will meet with the victim’s family before making a death penalty determination. He says the case should move to a grand jury for indictments in “relatively short order.”

Neighbors report ongoing abuse at Harry’s home, saying they heard screams and contacted authorities multiple times.

“For over a month now [I] have been calling the cops and cps and nothing happen!!” neighbor Sara Plaisance posted to Facebook. “I would cry at night listening to those kids scream and cry inside that house. My heart is breaking so much. I knew it was just a matter of time before would happen and I knew it would be soon, but there was nothing else I could do.”

Chief Coleman said the history of abuse is being looked into and is under investigation, however, physical abuse is suspected.

The parish coroner will determine Harry’s official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy.

