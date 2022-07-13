Nicondra: Torrential down pours still threaten as many stay mostly dry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the National Hurricane Center no longer believes there’s enough energy to produce a formal tropical system off the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the next few days, plenty of warm moist air lingers and several broad areas of low pressure continue to force that tropical moisture north. In addition another cold front is making it’s way south across the area to help provide more focus for storms. Some torrential down pours will continue to cause isolated flooding in some areas while many stay mostly dry. By the weekend the strong high pressure to our west looks to edge far enough east to reduce rain coverage down to typical averages in the 40% range.

