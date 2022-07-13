BBB Accredited Business
Slidell-area woman accused of setting fire to home with mother, baby inside

By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell-area woman was arrested Monday (July 11) on accusations that she tried to deliberately burn down her house Sunday with her 4-month-old baby and her mother inside.

Brandy Juan, 37, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated arson, one count of child desertion and one count of cruelty to a juvenile, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office.

According to investigators, Juan intentionally set a fire at the home on Jay Street in the Ozone Woods area of Slidell around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, after arguing with her mother. Juan fled before firefighters arrived, and damage from the blaze was limited mostly to the exterior of the house.

Juan’s mother was unharmed, but Juan’s infant daughter sustained minor burn injuries, the STPSO said.

“Thankfully the mother was uninjured, and the baby only sustained minor injuries, but this could have turned out much worse,” Smith said in a statement. “Thank you to the personnel with Fire District 1, who not only quickly extinguished this blaze but also worked with our detectives to determine the individual responsible.”

