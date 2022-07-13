WATCH: Sen. Kennedy recognizes Kim Holden’s career on Senate floor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy, R-LA, took time to acknowledge Kim Holden’s 34-year career at FOX 8 on the Senate floor Tues., July 12.

“Kim is Louisiana through and through. She is what most of us would call a star-spangled professional,” he began. “It’s a very unique thing, as you know Mr. President, in television to work your entire career in one place—particularly in your hometown. Most journalists move from city to city. Not Kim. She loves New Orleans, and New Orleans loves her back.”

Holden announced her retirement in mid-June. Her last day at FOX 8 was June 30.

“I think just being able to be on television in your hometown is really special. I’ve been blessed to have a really strong connection with the community,” Holden said. “When I started, I took a different route. Most people who want to be on the air jump around the markets and work their way up. I had small kids, and I was raising my kids here. My parents were here and are here still. I always lived five minutes from my mom. I never really had that urge to leave. And the reward I got from being here in my hometown and being able to tell stories that impacted my family and impacted my friends was more rewarding to me than traveling around the country and going to different markets.”

More: FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

“I just wanted to recognize Kim Holden today, and to thank her for giving so much to the profession of journalism, and to thank her for giving so much to my state, Louisiana. And I wish her the best in her next chapter,” Sen. Kennedy said on the Senate floor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.