Zack: Daily heat, humidity and downpours

Heavy rain at times may lead to street flooding
Rain chances the next few days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The more I try to figure out one day from another as far as the weather goes at this time of year, the more I just want to say it’s normal summer.

The heat, the humidity and the downpours -- all will be possible for the next several days as we sit in a pretty typical summer pattern across the area. Highs look to climb to around 90 or 92 with between a 40-60% storm coverage each afternoon. Be on the lookout for those storms though as they can be efficient rain producers leading to some street flooding at times.

Little change is expected in the pattern into the weekend so more usual summer it is. Maybe by some point next week a larger weakness develops over the area leading to more abundant thunderstorm chances but that’s still in the 6-7 day range so best to wait and see.

All is quiet in the tropics except for that weak trough sitting over the northern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center continues to decrease the chances of organization.

