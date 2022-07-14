17-year-old Laplace juvenile arrested for murder in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested at his home in Laplace for a second-degree murder warrant.

Kenner Police investigated the homicide of Terrall McGee, 26 of Kenner, who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Vouray Drive March 25. During the course of the investigation, the juvenile became the person of interest in the homicide.

The arrested juvenile was a target of a shooting in early March, as he sat in his vehicle at the intersection of Village Road and West Esplanade. He was uncooperative in that investigation and no arrest was made.

The two most recent shooting incidents occurred on June 26 at 11:45 p.m., in which several suspects engaged in an exchange of gunfire in the 1600 block of Newport Place in Kenner.

Again, on June 29 at 9 a.m., in the 1600 block of Newport Place, a 15-year-old shot a 13-year-old. The 15-year-old was arrested the following day.

Deputies believe the March homicide is related to a dispute between the two groups. Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

