2-year-old shot in New Orleans East, according to NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, a 2-year-old was shot in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 6:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bullard Avenue. The toddler was taken to a hospital by private conveyance.

No word on the condition of the toddler is available at this time.

