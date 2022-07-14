BBB Accredited Business
2-year-old shot in New Orleans East, according to NOPD

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - According to NOPD, a 2-year-old was shot in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 6:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bullard Avenue. The toddler was taken to a hospital by private conveyance.

No word on the condition of the toddler is available at this time.

