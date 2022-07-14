BBB Accredited Business
Arrestee dies in transport after vomiting bundles of drugs, JPSO says

Jefferson Correctional Center
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man died of medical issues while being transported to jail in Jefferson Parish, Sheriff Joe Lopinto says.

During the transport, Lopinto says a deputy noticed the man appeared to be in some form of medical distress.

When they arrived at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, the deputy and EMS found the man had vomited in the back of the patrol car.

Lopinto says several bundles of suspected narcotics were found in the vomit.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy and toxicology exam will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

