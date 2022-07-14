BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike

Secure important documents and insurance coverage
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - We never know when disaster will strike, from flooding to hurricanes and tornados. Taking a few simple steps could help you in the event of an emergency.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said the first thing you should do is make sure all of your essential documents are safe from the elements. Secure these important documents in a fireproof safe:

  • Wills
  • Trusts
  • Deeds
  • Account statements
  • Insurance information
  • Model and serial numbers of big-ticket items

Johnson said home prices are up 20% around the country, so check in with your homeowner’s insurance and make sure your coverage is still in line with the current value of your property. 

“If you’ve done a renovation of any sort, it’s a really good chance that the cost of replacement is now higher than the policy was originally written.”

Make sure you have access to cash either through a home equity line of credit or an emergency fund, Johnson added, because after an emergency it will likely take some time for homeowners’ insurance to kick in.

For more information about disaster preparedness, Ready.gov is a free resource that can help you make a plan specifically for you and your family’s needs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused a shutdown of I-10 West on the Twin Span Bridge entering...
Twin Span I-10 West reopens after overturned 18-wheeler caused hours-long shutdown

Latest News

Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
‘I’m tired, bro!’ Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Boosie rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
GRAPHIC: Boosie Badazz rages in handcuffs during traffic stop in Georgia
Financial advice for natural disasters
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100