New Orleans man arrested for a series of armed robberies at Slidell gas stations

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An arrest has been made on a New Orleans man who is responsible for a series of armed robberies at three Slidell gas stations.

A joint investigation between the Slidell Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations Violent Crimes Task Force, Louisiana State Police, St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab, and the New Orleans Police Department, resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old, Kevin Borden of New Orleans, yesterday afternoon.

The arrest came after Slidell Police released a video of one of the robberies on social media. Surveillance video showed Borden and his getaway video, a white Audi SUV. As a result, Slidell Police received a Crimestoppers tip, which led deputies to Borden’s residence in New Orleans East.

Law enforcement attempted to approach Borden’s home, at that time he jumped into the white Audi SUV, rammed two law enforcement vehicles and fled the scene.

After a brief chase, Borden crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police discovered the vehicle Borden drove was stolen also inside they located the clothes and gun used during the robberies.

Borden was arrested and booked into Orleans Parish Jail with possession of stolen things (motor vehicle), aggravated flight, two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer, and two counts of hit-and-run.

Upon Borden’s release from Orleans Parish, he will be transferred to Slidell and face charges of three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could follow.

“This dangerous individual was identified and arrested due to a combination of social media, a Crimestoppers tip, and good police work. This was not an easy one to solve, but several law enforcement agencies worked together to make this happen. Today is a big win for the good guys,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

