BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Typical summer pattern into the weekend

A few storms possible each day
A few storms possible each day
A few storms possible each day(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very typical mid-summer pattern through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the lower 90s with the heat index reaching 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon. There is a daily chance for a few showers and storms. This time of the year they can be slow moving and produce downpours in isolated spots. Very little change is expected next week.

By the end of next week there could be a little more storm coverage.

The tropics are quiet and no development is expected for at least the next five days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Afternoon forecast for Thurs., July 14
Afternoon forecast for Thurs., July 14
Heavy rain for some; and no rain for others
Bruce: Spotty slow moving downpours into the afternoon
Next 3 Days
Zack: A few more storms today; still hot
Nicondra's Wednesday evening weather forecast 7/13
Nicondra's Wednesday evening weather forecast 7/13