Typical summer pattern into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A very typical mid-summer pattern through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the lower 90s with the heat index reaching 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon. There is a daily chance for a few showers and storms. This time of the year they can be slow moving and produce downpours in isolated spots. Very little change is expected next week.

By the end of next week there could be a little more storm coverage.

The tropics are quiet and no development is expected for at least the next five days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.