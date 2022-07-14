BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A few more storms today; still hot

Rain coverage will be around 60%
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If it isn’t raining, it’s hot and if it isn’t hot, it’s because of the rain - that’s summer for us and the past few days have brought more heat than storms.

Today I believe we may flip that script as I’m expecting more storms than heat. A lot of boundaries seem to be colliding over us today and when you mix that with daytime heating we should see a nice coverage of downpours. I’m going with a 60% storm chance for your Thursday with some of those being on the heavy side. You can easily pick up 2-3″ of rain in a short period of time in this type of situation so be on the lookout for street flooding. Highs will be around 90.

Going into Friday and then your weekend, we’ll likely see the daily rain coverage drop off a bit. By Saturday and Sunday, I’m thinking storms will be spotty at best as highs respond back to the lower to middle 90s.

A quick look into next week shows more normal summer with daily storms and temperatures in the low 90s. All is quiet in the tropics.

