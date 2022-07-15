BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Same story different day as the south Louisiana summer rolls on

Bruce: A bit of everything. Sun, clouds storms
Bruce: A bit of everything. Sun, clouds storms(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Same story different day, more of the same, typical summer. All phrases we use this time of year for our south Louisiana summers.

Heat, humidity and pop up storms will rule the forecast as we round out this work week and head into the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s with about a 30-40% rain coverage expected each day. If you get a storm over your head, watch out for heavy rains leading to street flooding.

Looking ahead to next week, I see no reason to differ from the general thinking of nothing major changes. Storms will pop up each day and highs will continue in the low 90s.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Next 7 Days
Zack: The Summer doldrums are here
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 7/14
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 7/14
A few storms possible each day
Typical summer pattern into the weekend
Afternoon forecast for Thurs., July 14
Afternoon forecast for Thurs., July 14