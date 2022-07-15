Bruce: Same story different day as the south Louisiana summer rolls on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Same story different day, more of the same, typical summer. All phrases we use this time of year for our south Louisiana summers.

Heat, humidity and pop up storms will rule the forecast as we round out this work week and head into the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 90s with about a 30-40% rain coverage expected each day. If you get a storm over your head, watch out for heavy rains leading to street flooding.

Bruce: Same story different day, a bit of sun, clouds and spotty late morning into the early evening thunderstorms. This weekend will feature many dry hours with highs out side of spotty storms in the lower 90s. pic.twitter.com/h91GHSzXIG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 15, 2022

Looking ahead to next week, I see no reason to differ from the general thinking of nothing major changes. Storms will pop up each day and highs will continue in the low 90s.

All is quiet in the tropics.

