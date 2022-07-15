BBB Accredited Business
Danziger Bridge Westbound lanes reopen after a pedestrian was killed

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian was killed in a fatal traffic crash in the 5900 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the westbound lanes of the Danziger Bridge.

Around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at the location. During the investigation, they discovered an Acura SUV had stalled in the westbound lane with the driver standing outside the vehicle.

While this was occurring, the driver of a Honda SUV was also traveling in the same lane and collided with the victim and the victim’s vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

