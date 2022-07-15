BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Officer gives lost child piggyback ride as they search for family

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun...
While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun piggyback ride around the neighborhood.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia is being praised for the compassion and care he showed a lost child.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a call about a lost child. The boy was able to describe to officers where he came from and the name of his caregiver.

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a piggyback ride around the neighborhood.

The Savannah Police Department shared a photo of the two on Facebook, writing, “Thank you to Officer Lewis for keeping this child happy and smiling while they located his caregiver!”

Police found the boy’s caregiver, and he was safely returned.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans...
Toddler shot, critically injured at Costco fuel station, NOPD says
Buc-ee's coming to Christian Land
Buc-ee’s, 140-acre commercial development coming to Pass Christian
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
From left, Maya Jones, 28, and Jermaine Robinson, 37, are expected to face first-degree murder...
Mother, boyfriend could face death penalty for killing 2-year-old left in Houma trash can
Body of missing 2-year-old Houma boy, Ezekiel Harry, found in trash can, authorities say
Missing 2-year-old Houma boy found dead in trash can; child’s mother, her boyfriend arrested

Latest News

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at...
Jury finds NBA YoungBoy not guilty of ‘knowingly’ possessing firearm during Calif. arrest
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin said Democrats should wait until July figures on inflation are...
Manchin wants Democrats to pause budget bill, risking its fate